Tractor Parade scheduled for Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum will be hosting the annual tractor parade and show on Saturday.

Registration for the parade will be at the farm museum at 9 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10 a.m.

The parade is 17 miles — traveling from the museum to Point Pleasant, down Main Street, to Krodel Park. Then the parade will go back through the city to Sandhill, Bethel Road and back to the museum. There will be a break at Krodel Park.

When the tractors return to the museum, tractors will be displayed. There will be games and a kiddie pull at approximately 1:30 p.m. Door prizes will also be available at the museum.

The Country Kitchen and Store will be open on Saturday.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

