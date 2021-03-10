Structure fire under investigation

POINT PLEASANT — A fire which both damaged a home on Neal Road and burned surrounding brush is under investigation.

Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said his department was called out at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday to the structure fire. He said the home was not occupied and it appeared the fire started on the porch. There were utilities reportedly connected to the home and there was also a concern about the fire disrupting service in the area.

There were no injuries reported but Bryant said the fire is considered “suspicious” and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact the state fire marshal’s office at 1-800-233-FIRE.

Firefighters with the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department responded to this home on Neal Road for a structure fire call on Tuesday. (Point Fire Department | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.11-Fire.jpg Firefighters with the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department responded to this home on Neal Road for a structure fire call on Tuesday. (Point Fire Department | Courtesy)

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

