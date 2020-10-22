New case reported as Gallia Academy HS

OHIO VALLEY — Gallipolis City School District reported one additional COVID-19 case on Thursday morning.

“We are providing you notice that a student at Gallia Academy High School has tested positive for COVID-19. That student has not been on District property since testing positive,” read a portion of the statement from Supt. Craig Wright. He added that the district is working with the Gallia County Health Department for contact tracing.

During the week of Oct. 12-19, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) database shows one new student case at Gallia County Local School District and one new student case in the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District. No new cases were were reported at schools in Meigs County.

Long-term care facilities

As reported last Friday, there were 57 test results pending among staff at the Gallipolis Developmental Center. All of those tests were negative according to the ODH data, as no new cases were reported since last Thursday. (Editor’s note: Wednesday evening’s ODH update lists new cases, these were reported by Ohio Valley Publishing last Friday.)

One additional staff member case was reported at Lakin Hospital this week, bringing the case totals at the facility to 16 resident and 16 staff cases, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

State Rankings

Gallia County continues to be in the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory, while also being labeled as a high incidence county. In the past two weeks, 35 cases have been reported in Gallia County (excluding the new cases on Thursday), which is a total of 117.06 cases per 100,000 population. The county also meets the indicator for more than 50 percent of cases being in non-congregate settings (indicating cases are community spread).

Meigs County moved back from “Yellow” Level-1 health advisory to “Orange” Level-2 health advisory on Thursday. The lone indicator met in Meigs County is more than 50 percent of cases in non-congregate settings. Meigs County has reported 15 cases in the last two weeks, which is a total of 65.48 cases per 100,000 population.

As of Thursday, only four counties in the state are yellow — Hocking, Noble, Monroe, and Harrison.

On Thursday, the “County Alert System Map” in West Virginia has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as “yellow,” “green” and “gold.”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a total of 291 cases since March, on Thursday afternoon, for Gallia County, nine more than on Wednesday, and 24 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 267 cases (259 confirmed, 8 probable), with 37 active as of last Friday, Oct. 16. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 38 cases

20-29 — 43 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 33 cases

40-49 — 36 cases

50-59 — 39 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 25 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 28 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 219 recovered cases and 37 active cases as of Oct. 16. There is one current hospitalization and 36 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active case count to 16 in the county.

Age ranges for the 218 Meigs County cases (183 confirmed, 35 probable), as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 21 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 28 cases

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 29 cases

50-59 — 23 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 26 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 24 cases (1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 192 recovered cases (1 new), a total of 21 hospitalizations (1 new) and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County now at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level as of Oct. 22. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 172 cases (since March) on Thursday, an increase of one since Wednesday. Of these, 16 are considered active. There have been 150 recovered cases, six deaths and one individual remains hospitalized, according to the health department.

DHHR reported 168 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, one more than on Wednesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 164 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 23 cases

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 24 cases (1 new case, 1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases

70+ — 44 cases (5 deaths)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 2,425 new cases (highest for a single day to date), above the 21-day average of 1,672. There were 12 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 16), 159 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 99) and 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 21,057 cases with 418 deaths. There was an increase of 323 cases from Tuesday, and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 704,001 lab test have been completed, with a 2.84 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.73 percent.

Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

