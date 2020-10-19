2 deaths, 43 new positive COVID-19 cases through weekend

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two more deaths in association with COVID-19 since last Friday.

The patients were an 86-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman. The additional deaths bring the total to 12 for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported 43 new cases since last Friday, Oct. 18. The new cases bring the total to 815 since the start of the outbreak.

There were five additional recoveries reported by the health departments since last Friday bringing the number of recoveries to 571 throughout the course of the pandemic.

There were four additional hospitalizations reported since last Friday bringing the total to 69 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level is reevaluated each Thursday during Governor DeWine’s press conference.

