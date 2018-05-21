Reliving the past at ‘The Fort’

The 19th annual Siege of Fort Randolph took place this past weekend at Krodel Park. The event had demonstrations about frontier life skills in the Fort and nearby Indian Village, with the highlight being the outdoor drama on Saturday. Doug Wood, re-enactor, has been a participant of The Siege of Fort Randolph since the event began, only taking off one year. Wood builds an authentic wigwam in the Indian Village each year he attends, portraying a Native American.

