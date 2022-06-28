Library fundraiser begins Friday

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Public Library system is seeking assistance from the public in keeping up-to-date books on their shelves for the upcoming fiscal year.

“Bucks for Books” will be an ongoing fundraiser for the libraries beginning Friday.

According to Pam Thompson, county library director, due to budget cuts, as well as rising utilities and other costs, the budget for new books has been slashed to $1,000 for the coming year. This amount will be stretched across the three libraries in Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven. Due to COVID-19, the library is unable to accept book donations.

“Bucks for Books” money will all go toward collection development, Thompson said. The funds will put the newest best sellers in the libraries, along with children’s, large print, adult fiction and non-fiction, and inspirational books.

Thompson said the average adult book now costs between $36 and $40 for editions with library binding. Those interested in donating do not have to give this amount, however. Donations of any size are welcome, and will be combined for book orders.

Thompson added anyone donating enough for a book purchase can do so in honor or in memory of someone. A book plate will be placed in the book with the information, and will include the giver’s name and the name of the person being honored or memorialized.

Money sent to a particular library will remain for books at that location. A Paypal account has been set up, with funds sent there to be distributed between all three libraries.

The Paypal page is paypalme/masoncountylibrary. A QR code will soon be available on the page. Those wishing to donate directly to a specific library location can visit that library, or send it to:

Mason County Library, 508 Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550;

Mason City Library, P.O. Box 609, Mason, WV 25260; and,

New Haven Library, P.O. Box 417, New Haven, WV 25265.

Mason Librarian Samantha Folmer, left, is pictured as she reads a story to Summer Reading participants. The library system is beginning an ongoing fundraiser on Friday that will provide new books to all three county libraries in Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_bucks-for-books.jpg Mason Librarian Samantha Folmer, left, is pictured as she reads a story to Summer Reading participants. The library system is beginning an ongoing fundraiser on Friday that will provide new books to all three county libraries in Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

