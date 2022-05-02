‘First Friday’ returns to Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS — Downtown Revitalization Project is gearing up for the First Friday series starting May 6.

According to Katie Ratliff, Downtown Revitalization Project Events Coordinator, there are more than 40 vendors and artisan booths reserved. Vendors will line Second Avenue on the 300 and 400 blocks and Court Street.

Ratliff said there will also be a beer garden and live music on the loading dock at Central Supply. A Kid’s Corner will be on the corner of State Street and Second Avenue with a magic show, a live “unicorn” and more.

“We’re really trying to grow it bigger and better this year and be even more inclusive to people outside the downtown area to neighboring towns and communities,” Ratliff said.

For May, a pet adoption booth will be near Raina’s on Court and Third. The live music will be The Stringbenders. Food trucks include Bite Mi Asian Street Food and Gourmet Pops Frozen Treats. Many of the brick and mortar shops and restaurants will be having sales and specials.

Ratliff said there will be a free outdoor movie in the park at night. For May, the movie is The Sandlot. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows or low back beach chairs for seating during the movie.

Vendors, artists, and performers that would like to reserve a spot at future events can contact Downtown Revitalization Project via our FB page or website GalliaDRP.com.

Information provided by Katie Ratliff.