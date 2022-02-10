RIPLEY — David Lee Keefer, 74, of Ripley, W.Va., passed away February 4, 2022 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Parkersburg, W.Va., following a brief illness.

He was born October 17, 1947 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a son of the late Collett “Blackie” Lee Keefer and Reba (Williams) Keefer.

He was a 1964 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a 1968 graduate of Glenville State College. He received his masters from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. He retired from the Jackson County Board of Education and spent most of his teaching career at Ripley High School and as a college instructor for West Virginia University at Parkersburg. He enjoyed golfing, history, book collecting, sports, stamp collecting, baseball card collecting and playing bridge.

Survivors include his children Brent Lee (Lyndsey) Keefer of Evans and Kerri Lynne Keefer of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Raegan and Avery Keefer.

Services will be private and burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery, Leon, W.Va.

Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com.