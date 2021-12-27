LETART, W.Va. — Cecile Claire (Huddleston) VanMatre, 85 of Letart, W.Va., (Gibbstown Community) passed away December 26, 2021, at St. Marys Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., following a sudden illness.

She was born May 25, 1936, in Mason, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil E Huddleston. and Pauline E. (Roush) Huddleston Greathouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tabitha VanMatre; sister, Donna Gibbs, Patty Childers and Barbara Chapman.

She was a graduate of Wahama High School and enjoyed her family and collecting bears and dolls. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason, and a current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pomeroy, Ohio. She was a former employee of Heritage House Shoe Store and she retired from Lakin State Hospital, West Columbia, W.Va.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Paul David “Duck” VanMatre; son, Barry David (Rachel Faye) VanMatre of Gibbstown; daughter Lisa Kay Wood of Gibbstown; sister, Marilyn Epple and Kathy Chadwell both of Middleport, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy Tucker, Colton (Carey Cogar) Gillman, Trista Ferguson and Mariah (Matt Whiteside) Toler; great-grandchildren, Paislee Tucker, Grayson Tucker, Griffin Toler, Burkley Ferguson and Brayley Ferguson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pomeroy, with Father Donald Horak officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.