PARKERSBURG — Virginia Marie Glass, 81, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at home.

She was born September 20, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Delbert E. Flora Sr. and Ella Edith (Clagg) Flora.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Glass; three sisters and two brothers.

Virginia was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1958. She retired from DuPont Chemical Company with 20 plus years as a secretary and was a member of the Lady Shriners.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Glen) Ward of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; brothers, Delbert “Bert” Jr. (Lucy) Flora and Teddy Flora both of Southside, W.Va.; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Beech Hill Cemetery in Southside, with Rev. Bert Flora officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 25101 or the Shriners Hospital for Children Medical Center, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.