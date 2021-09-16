GROVE CITY, Ohio — Edna Yvonne Leonard, age 80, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away on September 9, 2021. She was born on May 27, 1941, in West Virginia, to the late Jasper and Cecil Irene (Clonch) Likens.

Edna was a loyal member of Trinity Full Gospel Lighthouse Church for many years. She was married to Charles William Leonard Sr., who served his community as a Deacon for 30 years. She was the Peanut Brittle queen, always making it for her church family and herself. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Gunsmoke, Little House on the Prairie, and many others. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and others families; and especially her furry friends, Reba and Ditzy. She was the heart and soul of the family; that went beyond blood. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her son, Charles Leonard Jr.; grandchildren, Charles and mother, Mary, Brianna (Tony), Brandi, Allison, Natalie and Nathaniel, and mother, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Avery and Emelia; sister, Sharon (Lewis) Williamson; brothers, Russell Likens, Granville “Leo” (Donna) Likens, and Ricky (Penny) Likens; many nieces and nephews, and all who knew her as “Grandma Sweetie.”

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles William Leonard Sr.; sisters, Betty Jane Mitchell, Agnes Irene Conway and Loretta Caroline Cook; and her brothers, Douglas Eugene Likens and Charles Edward Likens.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10 a.m until noon, at Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, 43123, where a funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, in Galloway, Ohio.