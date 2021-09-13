GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Wilma Jean Martin, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born October 5, 1947 in Southside, a daughter of the late John Wesley Woyan and Bonnie Mae (Long) Woyan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Dolly Dimple Myers and Geneva McCarty; and brothers, Forrest Glen Woyan, Clifford Woyan and John Carl Woyan.

Wilma attended the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and animal lover. She loved her family and most of all her grandchildren. Wilma was a retired cook from the Mason County Board of Education. She loved cooking for the children of Mason County and enjoyed attending church services.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles “Bubby” Martin of Gallipolis Ferry; daughters, Norma Jean Deweese of Gallipolis Ferry and Teresa Lynn (Timothy) Hall of Gallipolis Ferry; grandchildren, Kristen (Ethan) Carroll, Alyssa (Austin) Barber, Madisson Deweese, Haley (Stephen) Elliott and Morgan Pierce; great-grandchildren, Tinsley Elliott and Rilynn Elliott; a brother, Dallas (Edith) Woyan of Point Pleasant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Bert Flora officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

