Mason sets clean up day

MASON — A Community Clean-Up Day has been set in the Town of Mason it was announced at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Stephen Ohlinger, Bob Reed and Barry Taylor.

The clean-up day will be held July 31, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Volunteers will be painting picnic shelters, the building housing the restrooms, and curbs. Community service hours will be given to students participating. All supplies, as well as lunch, will be provided.

Recreation was also a topic at the meeting, with the Harvest Festival being set for Oct. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. More details will be released at a later date.

The mayor said he recently met at the park with State Senator Eric Tarr to discuss the boat dock and launching area. The senator said he will try to help find funding to make the needed improvements.

Mayor Clark also said he had met with County Commissioner Sam Nibert regarding dilapidated buildings. He reported he learned the commission is looking at forming a committee to address the issue countywide.

Council members discussed future parades in town. It was brought to the council’s attention prior to the Independence Day parade that some people cannot attend parades due to sensory issues and sirens sounding. Because others enjoy hearing the sirens, the council decided to make the area between Anderson Street and Center Street a “siren zone,” while the remainder of the parade route will remain a quiet zone.

In other action, the council:

Heard from resident Tammy Hood concerning an abandoned house near her home on Fourth Street;

Received an offer from John and Alicia Jacobs to use the side of their business building if the town would like to have the new logo and slogan painted on it;

Heard from resident Ray Varian, who asked the council to reconsider the color of the town logo, and to request additional American Flags be placed throughout town;

Agreed to have the mayor meet with Wahama Principal Melissa VanMeter, after she attended to discuss the school signs and their sporadic placement;

Received a tray of cookies from Rita Hayman of Rita Kay’s Sweets and Treats to share with those attending, while Hayman thanked the town and police for their service;

Heard a request from Doug Swann that along with curb painting, the grass line be edged along the main street sidewalks;

Heard a report that the town has received official word from the state that it will be receiving $206,544.90 in American Rescue Plan funds this year, with limited options for spending the money;

Received a recent survey of the park, with Councilwoman Stover suggesting future playground equipment installation be placed at least three feet from the closest resident’s property;

Approved a demolition permit for Kristopher Clark for a burned building on Horton Street (with Clark abstaining from input);

Heard a report from Reed that several stop and speed limit signs have been placed throughout the municipality;

Heard various improvements suggested by Taylor for the stage area at the park for sound and lighting;

Voted for two budget revisions to bring rollover funds into the current budget;

Tabled the town banner project until spring; and,

Hired Cody Hollis as a seasonal/as needed worker at $9 per hour.

The next meeting will be Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m.