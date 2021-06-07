Darren Kent & Kent Yonker

MASON — Darren Kent Yonker, 40, of Mason, passed away April 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born February 8, 1981, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of the late Kent Yonker and Darlene (Spears) Yonker of Point Pleasant.

He was a graduate of Wahama High School, Mason. He enjoyed fishing, landscaping, and the outdoors.

Survivors include his mother, Darlene Yonker; brother, David Erik-Alan Yonker of Point Pleasant; maternal grandmother, Shirley Spears of Point Pleasant; and paternal grandparents, Danny and Charlotte Yonker of Mason.

Kent Yonker, 49, of Mason, passed away September 3, 2008, at his home.

He was born May 31, 1959, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of Danny and Charlotte (Cook) Yonker of Mason.

He was a graduate of Wahama High School. He enjoyed fishing and car racing. He was a member of the Mason United Methodist Church, Mason. He was employed at Toyota Motor Manufacturing of West Virginia. Kent served as a member of the Army National Guard from 1983-1998 with service as a full time A.G.R.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Darlene (Spears) Yonker, currently of Point Pleasant; son, David Erik-Alan Yonker of Point Pleasant; brother, Kevin Yonker of Mason; mother-in-law, Shirley Spears of Point Pleasant; and grandson, Dylan Yonker.

Joint graveside, memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, with Pastor Howard Blain officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the Mason City Library, P.O. Box 609, Mason, WV 25260

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com