Update on county vaccine numbers

POINT PLEASANT — Vaccinations are still underway in Mason County for phase two.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the office of emergency services (OES) in Mason County, said the county has assisted in vaccinating roughly 350 people in the county so far. However, Zimmerman said several residents were able to receive vaccinations from Holzer Health Systems, which is an unknown total and separate from the county’s vaccination clinics.

This number also does not reflect the individuals vaccinated in phase one, which include essential workers and school employees, many of who were vaccinated by their employers.

Zimmerman said 277 of those vaccinated by the county clinics received their second doses this past weekend.

For upcoming clinics, Zimmerman said employees will be working off the wait list formed by the hotline. Currently, there are around 4,200 total people on the list, of which around 1,750 are in the 65 years and older group. Zimmerman said appointments for clinics will come “strictly” from that list, starting with the oldest individuals.

“We’re working very diligently here in Mason County trying to procure as much vaccine as we possibly can and we’re pleased to be able to offer a 200-shot clinic this Thursday,” Zimmerman said. The clinic on Thursday is full.

To be added to the list, residents can contact the county’s hotline at 681-441-4311 or register on the state’s vaccine registration system on the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website. Zimmerman said to not call the county health department for registration. When starting the state registration system, DHHR said residents should not register locally and with the state.

Zimmerman said his employees are transferring those on the county’s wait list over to the state system, as requested by DHHR.

Also, as reported on Saturday, Mason County elected officials in conjunction with the Mason County Health Department, Mason County Office of Emergency Services, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Fruth Pharmacy, and state departments of health are working together in facilitating access to COVID-19 vaccine for Mason County citizens. According to a news release sent to the Register from Pleasant Valley Hospital and its vaccine rollout partners, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was to start this month and will include those who are within phases currently approved for vaccination.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.