Christmas tree recycling scheduled for Jan. 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Charleston’s Capitol Market on Saturday, Jan. 4, to be used as fish habitats.

The recycling event is hosted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, along with the West Virginia State Parks and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Trees can be dropped off at the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a WVDEP press release, the collected trees will be re-purposed as fish habitats. The lakes that will receive the trees include at the Apple Grove State Hatchery in Gallipolis Ferry. Other lakes include Cheat, Tygart, Stonewall Jackson, Stonecoal, Burnsville, Sutton, Summersville, Big Ditch, Sherwood, R.D. Baily, Beech Fork and East Lynn Lakes, according to the release.

There is no limit on the size or the number of trees that each person can donate. All decorations — including artificial snow, lights, tinsel and bulbs — must be removed prior to donating.

Those who donate are eligible to register for prices, including three one-night stays at North Bend State Park and gift certificates to Capitol Market.

Information provided by West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.