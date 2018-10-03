Gallia GOP to host RNC’s Paduchik as keynote speaker

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Republican Party will be holding its annual Fall Rally, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Gallia Senior Center with Republican National Committee Co-Chairman Bob Paduchik anticipated to serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

Food, door prizes and an opportunity to meet with local officials will be open to the public.

According to GOP.com,”Bob Paduchik most recently served as the Ohio State Director for the Trump-Pence presidential campaign. He was the Campaign Manager for Ohio Senator Rob Portman’s successful campaign for U.S. Senate in 2010, and was the Ohio State Director for the Bush-Cheney presidential campaign in both 2000 and 2004, helping President Bush carry the state both times. From 2011 through 2015, Bob worked in a variety of roles at the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, a trade association representing the coal-fueled electricity industry. From October 2001 to January 2003, Bob served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy.”

In the past, Gallia GOP members have hosted Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, running for Ohio Attorney General, current Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, running for Ohio governor, words from Gallia’s own State Speaker of the House Ryan Smith and more.

According to Blog.Cleveland.com, Paduchik is a native of Tallmadge. He reportedly lives in Genoa Township of Delaware County with his wife and two daughters. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Akron in political science.

The Republican National Committee is considered on the front of Republican leadership through the United States and is typically responsible for setting election strategies, fundraising opportunities and promoting Republican political platforms. The first RNC was appointed by the 1856 Republican National Convention.

Paduchik was named the RNC’s co-chairperson in January 2017 alongside colleague Ronna McDaniel.

According to GOP.com, past RNC Chairman Reince Priebus was quoted as saying “I am leaving an organization that has become almost a second home to me. But I’m not at all concerned about what will become of it. Because the RNC is in the best possible hands with our new Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and our new Co-Chair Bob Paduchik.”

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/10/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg