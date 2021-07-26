Mason Co. Fair schedule

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 9, running through Saturday, Aug. 14. A full schedule of fair events returns this year following the interruption of the pandemic in 2020 which reduced activities to livestock shows and the annual livestock sale.

Also, season passes for the 2021 Mason County Fair are now available at local businesses and through the fair board.

Season passes will admit one person per day to the fair and includes entertainment and stage shows, but does not include carnival rides. A 2021 season pass costs $25. Pass holders can purchase a daily ride stamp for $6 each day.

Passes can be purchases from fair board members or the following local businesses: Bob’s Market and Greenhouse, City Nation Bank – Mason, New Haven and Point Pleasant, Farmers Bank – Mason and Point Pleasant, Fruth Pharmacy, Hogg & Zuspan – Point Pleasant, Mt. Alto Food Mart, New Haven Pharmacy, Ohio Valley Bank – Mason and Point Pleasant, Piggly Wiggly, Point Pleasant Ag Service, Sassafras Tire, Thompson’s, Tobacco King, Victoria’s Prom and Bridal, WVU Extension Office and Yauger Farm Supply.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, seniors over the age of 60 are admitted for free for “Senior Citizens’ Day.”

“Discount Day” is set for Wednesday, Aug. 11. On “Discount Day,” admission to the fair will be $5 per person from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and includes a ticket to the carnival rides. Season ticket holders can purchase a ride ticket for $4 before 3 p.m.

The full 2021 fair schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 9

8 a.m. Showmanship – Hogs, Goats, Lambs, Heifers, Feeder Calves, Steers

10:30 a.m. Youth 4-H Horse Show

Noon Balloon Games

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

3:45 p.m. Jason Eades Memorial Scholarship Award

4 p.m. Junior Market Hog Show

5 p.m. Little Mister and Miss Mason County (Main Stage)

7 p.m. PPJSHS Bands – Junior and Senior Bands (Outside)

7 p.m. H&H Ranch and Rodeo at Pull Track

8 p.m. Fair Dedication

8:30 p.m. Fair Queen Contest (Main Stage

8:30 p.m. Annette Hanes Award

9:30 p.m. Greasy Pig (After Hog Show)

11 p.m. Gates Close

Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Senior Citizen Day

9 a.m. Fair Opens

9:15 a.m. Kid’s Goat Show

11 a.m. Market Goat Show

11 a.m. Open/Junior Goat Show

11 a.m. Balloon Games

1 p.m. CEOS “Public Demonstration” (Jr. Building Stage)

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

3 p.m. Bingo (Cool Room)

5:30 p.m. 4-H Scholarship Awards

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull

6 p.m. Market Lamb Show

6 p.m. Jesse Crawford (Main Stage)

7 p.m. Market Animal Resale Auction (Fair Office)

7 p.m. Flatrock Revival (Main Stage)

7:30 p.m. Clothes Pin Kids’ Games

8 p.m. Connor Christian (Main Stage)

11 p.m. Gates Close

Wednesday, Aug. 11 — Discount Day

9 a.m. Fair Opens

10 a.m. Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m. Egg Toss

Noon Hay Bale Toss

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

2 p.m. Cloverbud Activity (Jr. Building)

3 p.m. Replacement Heifer Show

4 p.m.Mark Wood Fun Show

5:30 p.m. Wahama High School Band (Inside Stage)

6 p.m. Commercial Feeder Calf Show

6:30 p.m. Local Gospel Group – TBD (Main Stage)

7 p.m. Twin River Cloggers

7 p.m. 4-H Leader Memorial Award (Jr. Building)

7 p.m. Demolition Derby – Followed by Riding Lawn Mower Derby and Power Wheels

7:30 p.m. Lifespring Community Church Praise Band (Main Stage)

8 p.m. New Heights Collective (Main Stage)

8 p.m. Kids Game – Potato Sack Race

11 p.m. Gates Close

Thursday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. Fair Opens

9 a.m. Pet Parade (Show Ring)

9:50 a.m. Youngun’s Calf Show

10 a.m. Open Beef Cattle Show

10 a.m. Junior Beef Show

Noon Paper Airplane Toss (Inside Stage)

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

2 p.m. Seed Spitting (Outside Show Ring)

2 p.m. Mason County Special Needs Goat Show (Show Ring)

5 p.m. Market Steer Show (Livestock Arena)

5 p.m. John McCausland Award

6 p.m. Pretty Baby Contest

6 p.m. Terry Lynn Williamson Memorial Award

7 p.m. Junior and Open Dairy Show

7:30 p.m. Lip Sync Battle (Main Stage)

8 p.m. Wheel Barrel Race

11 p.m. Gates Close

Friday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. Fair Opens

8 a.m. Master Market Showmanship

10:30 a.m. 4-H Exhibitor and Donnie Hill Awards

11 a.m. Junior Livestock Sale – Market Meat Goats, Market Hogs, Feeder Calves, Replacement Heifers, Steers, Market Lambs

11 a.m. Fair Scholarship and Mason County Born and Raised

11 a.m. Market Animal Awards

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage)

7 p.m. Super Stock Trucks, Tractors and Modified Stock Trucks

9 p.m. Callista Clark (Main Stage)

9 p.m. Chicken Catch

11 p.m. Gates Close

Saturday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. Fair Opens

9 a.m. Open Mason County Youth Horse Fun Show

9 a.m. Junior Horse Show

11 a.m. Dash for Cash

1 p.m. Horseshoe Pitching (Outside Stage Area)

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull – Pull Off (Inside Stage)

2 p.m. Auction for Kids Games

2 p.m. Open Horse Show – NBHA Sanctioned

4:45 p.m. Robert Lutton Award

5 p.m. Old Timers Showmanship

7 p.m. Motocross

7 p.m. Matt Matheney (Main Stage)

8:45 p.m. Sweepstakes Award and Donnie Hill Award (FFA)

9 p.m. Tracy Byrd (Main Stage).

Find the Mason County Fair on Facebook and at http://www.masoncountyfairwv.com/.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this article.

