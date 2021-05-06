‘Volunteer Days’ added at Farm Museum

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum is looking for a few good volunteers, and has set aside a number of days throughout the summer for organized work parties.

According to Michelle Hart, farm museum board of directors secretary, volunteers are always needed and it came to the board’s attention that some people wanted to help but didn’t know when to go or what to do. So the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., has been designated “Volunteer Day.”

The first volunteer day was held in April, with those attending cleaning out flower beds, and clearing the grounds of leaves and brush. Future days will include painting playground equipment, cleaning some of the buildings, and keeping the grounds clean. She added several 4-H clubs are taking over the flower beds, planting flowers and keeping the beds weeded.

“I wanted to establish the designated days so everyone could come in and help,” said Hart. “By selecting the same day every month, people can set the day in their schedules and know exactly when they can volunteer their time.”

She added those attending the volunteer days can come and go as they please, and are not required to spend the entire day. For those 17 years and younger, community service hours will be issued for school requirements. Anyone 18 years and older can volunteer for 40-plus hours for the opportunity to pull their campers into the camping area early for the Mason County Fair.

Hart stressed the newly initiated volunteer days are not the only times people are needed, however. She said the board is always looking for volunteers for the May and October festivals, the Mothman Festival in September, and during the tractor pulls the first Saturday of each month. In addition, volunteers are greatly needed to put up and take down lights for the annual Christmas display, and for fair week when many farm museum regulars are involved with their own children and their projects.

Hart said Director Tim Kidwell and Office Secretary Jackie Lyons do a great job operating the museum and starting new projects, but are only two people and need support from the community.

“I strongly feel we need something like this to pull our community closer together,” Hart said. “The farm museum has always been a special place to me. I can remember spending time there growing up and loving the history and everything it has to offer.”

She said now that she is older, she realizes how much work it takes to keep the museum looking great and inviting to others. Noting the many people who visit from out-of-state, Hart said it is important that our small town history is shared.

“We should be proud of our history,” Hart stated. “If we all work together, our history can forever be shared with all.”

The next volunteer day will be May 15. Other board of directors officers are Larry Jones, president; John Ohlinger, vice-president; and Dennis Brumfield, CPA, treasurer.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

