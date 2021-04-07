In memory of those lost… Point to honor COVID-19 victims April 15

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant will honor those lost to COVID-19 in a ceremony planned for 11 a.m., Thursday, April 15 at Gunn Park.

According to a news release from the city, the remembrance will honor the 40 residents currently noted as having died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be brief but will include American flags being placed to honor those who have been lost, not only in the city, but throughout Mason County.

According to city officials, they have asked personnel with the Mason County Health Department to provide them with an age and gender only of the person who passed from COVID-19, with this information mentioned as each flag is placed.

“We are asking those who have lost a family member, as well as the public, to join us on this day for a calling of remembrance,” the news release stated. “We would like to ask a family member who has lost a loved one to place the flag. If this cannot be done by a family member, we will place a flag for you.”

Those wishing to place a flag are asked to contact the City of Point Pleasant at 304-675-2360 by Wednesday, April 14 at noon.

“We pray that our county will not suffer another passing of a county resident, if so, we will place a flag once notified by the Mason County Health Department,” the news release continued. “Similar ceremonies have been held throughout the country and we feel this is the best way to remember those we have lost in Mason County. We will ask that all flags be lowered on Thursday, April 15.”

Mayor Brian Billings stated he would be submitting a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking for a “Statewide Day of Remembrance” at a date to be determined.

The city held a similar ceremony back in December where a memorial wreath was placed near the city’s Christmas tree.

Those attending the ceremony on April 15 are asked to wear face coverings and to social distance. Gunn Park is located on the corner of Fourth and Main streets in downtown Point Pleasant.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

In December, the City of Point Pleasant placed a wreath in memory of those who had lost their lives or been affected by COVID-19. Another remembrance is being planned for April 15. Pictured at the event in December were, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Street Commissioner Randy Hall, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, city council members Leigh Ann Shepard and Judy Holland. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_12.5-Tree-1-.jpg In December, the City of Point Pleasant placed a wreath in memory of those who had lost their lives or been affected by COVID-19. Another remembrance is being planned for April 15. Pictured at the event in December were, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Street Commissioner Randy Hall, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, city council members Leigh Ann Shepard and Judy Holland. (OVP File Photo)

