Scrambling for eggs… Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club hosts city’s Easter egg hunt

GALLIPOLIS — Hundreds of children scooped up 4,000 eggs during the annual Easter egg hunt in Gallipolis City Park this past weekend which was hosted by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club.

Ashley Horsley, president of the club, said the eggs were donated by the City of Gallipolis and club members organized the hunt at the city’s invitation. The club also offered games and activities for prizes prior to the main event, along with constructing a wall of balloons where photos with the Easter Bunny were offered for children and their families.

After a year without the traditional egg hunt in the park, the event did return but with COVID-19 safety guidelines in mind. Egg hunters were separated by age groups, families were spread out during the games prior to the hunt with social distancing and mask wearing strongly encouraged.

“Last year was difficult, we weren’t prepared for the pandemic but because we had that year to be able to make adjustments, we could still do some activities, just a little bit different from the past,” Horsley said.

The actual hunt reportedly lasted just under two minutes in which all 4,000 candy-filled eggs were scooped into the baskets of local children.

With positive feedback from the event, Horsley said the club is happy to return next year to host the event with the city’s blessing. In addition, more events are planned by the club for local families in the area as members navigate health and safety guidelines/trends in Gallia County related to COVID-19. These include the club’s annual pool party and talent show at the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, family movie nights and more. Bake sales have also helped fund some of the free activities the club offers.

Horsley stated the club is focused on continuing to offer family-friendly activities for those in the community throughout the year.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Easter Bunny greets visitors to Gallipolis City Park on Saturday for the city’s Easter egg hunt hosted by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club. (Photo courtesy Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.6-Bunny.jpg The Easter Bunny greets visitors to Gallipolis City Park on Saturday for the city’s Easter egg hunt hosted by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club. (Photo courtesy Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club) Pictured from left are members of the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club, Heather Hively (1st vice president), Ashley Horsley (president), Amber Miller (2nd vice president), Easter Bunny, Pat Miller (member), Leah Kirby (member), Kassandra Mosher (member), Jennifer Eddy (parliamentarian). (Photo courtesy Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.6-Club.jpg Pictured from left are members of the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club, Heather Hively (1st vice president), Ashley Horsley (president), Amber Miller (2nd vice president), Easter Bunny, Pat Miller (member), Leah Kirby (member), Kassandra Mosher (member), Jennifer Eddy (parliamentarian). (Photo courtesy Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club) Hundreds of children scramble for 4,000 candy-filled eggs at this weekend’s Easter egg hunt at Gallipolis City Park hosted by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club. (Photo courtesy Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.6-Hunt.jpg Hundreds of children scramble for 4,000 candy-filled eggs at this weekend’s Easter egg hunt at Gallipolis City Park hosted by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club. (Photo courtesy Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club)

Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club hosts city’s Easter egg hunt

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

