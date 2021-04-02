Local singer chasing his dreams on ‘The Voice’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Connor Christian, a local contestant on the television program “The Voice,” is working to inspire others to go for their dreams as his journey on the show continued this past week.

Christian, who is on Team Blake of the NBC show, appeared in “The Battle” round, which aired Monday. During the episode, Christian competed against teammate Aaron Konzelman by singing Waylon Jennings’ “Ain’t Livin’ Long Like This.” After the duet, coach Blake Shelton selected Christian to move to the next round.

Christian said there are two more episodes of The Battles before moving to round three, “The Knockouts.” At this time, it is unknown which episode of “The Knockouts” with Christian’s round will be aired.

Christian said the episodes for “The Battles” and “The Knockouts” were taped in January and February.

He cannot tell the public any of the results from the competition until they air on television.

“It’s really hard to not tell [people], but at the same time, you’re so busy working on the show,” Christian said.

Of the experience, Christian described it as “crazy” and a “dream come true.”

“As an artist, you get out there and start seeing it all and doing it all,” Christian said of going to Los Angeles. “It’s kind of unreal … like ‘wow, I’m actually here.’”

During his blind audition, Christian chose Shelton as his coach.

“It is absolutely a dream to work with an artist that has all the accomplishments that [Shelton] does under his belt,” Christian said. “He’s super honest. He’ll tell you if something is not working and he will help you figure it out. He’s very artist oriented and he understands it.”

Christian said it has been an honor to represent Gallia County during this experience.

“Going out there and being able to represent [people in Gallia County] and my hometown, that was really humbling,” Christian said. “I want people to know even if you grow up in a small town, you can still make it. You can still have dreams. You can still be on a big stage like that and it doesn’t matter where you come from. If you want something bad enough, it’s possible.”

One day in the future, Christian said he wants to invest and give back to the community to help people achieve their dreams. He would like to work with students in music classes one day.

“I just want to inspire kids and people in general,” Christian said. “Growing up in a small town like that, sometimes it’s hard. I’ve gotten that before. Sometimes if you have a big dream, people might tell you ‘no, you have to do this or that.’ But if you have a dream for something, just go after it.”

Christian said dreams should not be something kept to yourself. He believes that sharing one’s success is how the community grows.

“I want people in the community to keep supporting each other and lifting each other up and I think that’s the way we’re going to become better as people and a community,” Christian said.

Christian is scheduled to return home to Gallia County this summer to perform a few shows in the area. He is set to play on Saturday, July 3 at the River Recreation Festival in Gallipolis. Christian said he will also be performing at the Gallia County Fair on Friday, August 6. Christian also hopes to perform during the Big Bend Blues Bash in Pomeroy in August.

“My journey on ‘The Voice’ is a byproduct of everyone that has supported me from Gallipolis,” Christian said.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

