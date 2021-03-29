‘The hunt’ returns

BEND AREA — From Mason to New Haven, life felt almost “normal” for Bend Area children this past Saturday with two Easter egg hunts offered as outdoor activities.

In New Haven, a large crowd gathered at the ball fields with hunters in age groups, 0-4 years; 5-8 years; and 9-12 years.

In Mason, children gathered at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. A total of 4,000 eggs were hidden in four age group areas. They included 0-3 years; 4-6 years; 7-9 years; and 10-12 years. One hundred eggs in each group contained a dollar bill.

More photos from this weekend’s “hunting” activities will appear in an upcoming edition.

Information provided by Mindy Kearns.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Perhaps the largest number of children in recent years attended the New Haven Easter egg hunt at the ballfields on Saturday. The weather was perfect for the annual hunt. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.30-Easter-Main.jpg Perhaps the largest number of children in recent years attended the New Haven Easter egg hunt at the ballfields on Saturday. The weather was perfect for the annual hunt. It was off for the start of the Mason Easter egg hunt Saturday afternoon at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Pictured are several children from the 7- to 9-year group as they heard the word “go.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.30-Mason1.jpg It was off for the start of the Mason Easter egg hunt Saturday afternoon at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Pictured are several children from the 7- to 9-year group as they heard the word “go.”