Woman’s body recovered from Ohio River

CLIPPER MILLS, Ohio — The body of a woman was recovered from the Ohio River late Saturday afternoon.

According to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, a fisherman spotted the body near the middle of the channel, close to the Clipper Mills area in Gallia County on the Ohio side of the river, which is opposite Gallipolis Ferry in Mason County on the West Virginia side of the river.

Firefighters from the Point Fire Department recovered the body which has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, W.Va. for identification. Mason County EMS personnel also provided assistance.

First responders have been searching for a female victim who, according to witnesses, reportedly jumped from the Silver Memorial Bridge on Friday, March 5. No word on if the remains are that of the woman who is at the center of that search. As reported earlier in this article, the medical examiner must now determine identity.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Firefighters from the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department gathered at the Gallipolis Public Use Area earlier this month while searching for a missing woman in the Ohio River. At one point, over 85 first responders from across West Virginia and Ohio joined in the search. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_IMG_4275-3.jpg Firefighters from the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department gathered at the Gallipolis Public Use Area earlier this month while searching for a missing woman in the Ohio River. At one point, over 85 first responders from across West Virginia and Ohio joined in the search. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.