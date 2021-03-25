Fairs, festivals to resume… Events set to reopen May 1

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice this week announced all fairs, festivals, and similar events will be allowed to resume, beginning Saturday, May 1.

“These events are part of the fabric of our state. We want them to go on,” Gov. Justice said. “I expect all these events to continue following all safety guidelines in order to keep West Virginians safe if they choose to attend these events.”

Gov. Justice added that updated safety guidelines will be issued later this week on the West Virginia Strong – The Comeback page of the Governor’s website.

“Unless there’s a real backslide with our numbers, we plan to have all of our fairs and festivals as we try to get back to some level of normalcy,” Gov. Justice said.

A list of safety guidelines had not be released as of Thursday afternoon, however, an updated statewide executive order was issued on Wednesday, stating “… hereby declare and order, effective as of 12:01 a.m. on March 25, 2021, that Section 4 of Executive Order 9-20, as amended, relating to “prohibited activities,” is hereby terminated and of no further effect; provided that fairs, festivals and summer camps may resume operations of of May 1, 2021 …”

Pictured is a scene from the Mason County Fair prior to the pandemic. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.26-Fair.jpg Pictured is a scene from the Mason County Fair prior to the pandemic. (OVP File Photo)

