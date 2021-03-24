Welcoming home Clarissa Marr

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Bend Area Wednesday evening to welcome five-year-old Clarissa Marr home, after she spent six months in the hospital. (All photos by Mindy Kearns)

Signs hung from telephone poles, businesses, and yards to welcome Clarissa Marr home from the hospital, and to tell her how much she is loved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C9.jpg Signs hung from telephone poles, businesses, and yards to welcome Clarissa Marr home from the hospital, and to tell her how much she is loved. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

A parade in honor of Clarissa Marr’s release from the hospital was held Wednesday evening, just in time for those attending Bible study at the First Baptist Church in Mason to come outside and welcome her home.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C2.jpg A parade in honor of Clarissa Marr’s release from the hospital was held Wednesday evening, just in time for those attending Bible study at the First Baptist Church in Mason to come outside and welcome her home. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Businesses and organizations throughout the Bend Area posted signs welcoming five-year-old Clarissa Marr home Wednesday, after she spent six months in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Clarissa was severely burned in a house fire in Clifton, WV in September 2020.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C3.jpg Businesses and organizations throughout the Bend Area posted signs welcoming five-year-old Clarissa Marr home Wednesday, after she spent six months in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Clarissa was severely burned in a house fire in Clifton, WV in September 2020. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

A group of youngsters outside the Mason fire station show their signs in support of young Clarissa Marr, who underwent numerous surgeries and rehabilitation after being severely burned in a fire last September.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C4.jpg A group of youngsters outside the Mason fire station show their signs in support of young Clarissa Marr, who underwent numerous surgeries and rehabilitation after being severely burned in a fire last September. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Hundreds of people, mostly in groups of 10 to 20, lined the streets of the Bend Area Wednesday evening to welcome five-year-old Clarissa Marr home, after she spent six months in the hospital. The three pictured displayed their signs on the main street of New Haven.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C5.jpg Hundreds of people, mostly in groups of 10 to 20, lined the streets of the Bend Area Wednesday evening to welcome five-year-old Clarissa Marr home, after she spent six months in the hospital. The three pictured displayed their signs on the main street of New Haven. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Balloons were hung from the door of the New Haven Pharmacy Wednesday evening to welcome Clarissa Marr home.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C6.jpg Balloons were hung from the door of the New Haven Pharmacy Wednesday evening to welcome Clarissa Marr home. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

City National Bank in Mason had every window covered in signs Wednesday to welcome Clarissa Marr, a five-year-old burn victim, home from Nationwide Children’s Hospital after six months.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C7.jpg City National Bank in Mason had every window covered in signs Wednesday to welcome Clarissa Marr, a five-year-old burn victim, home from Nationwide Children’s Hospital after six months. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The theme was the same throughout the entire Bend Area Wednesday evening, when people gathered for a parade to “Welcome Home” Clarissa Marr.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C8.jpg The theme was the same throughout the entire Bend Area Wednesday evening, when people gathered for a parade to “Welcome Home” Clarissa Marr. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Emergency vehicles as far as the eye could see escorted Clarissa Marr from New Haven to her new home near Middleport Wednesday. Clarissa’s home in Clifton was destroyed by fire on Sept. 24, 2020. She was released from the hospital on Wednesday after spending six months there.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C10.jpg Emergency vehicles as far as the eye could see escorted Clarissa Marr from New Haven to her new home near Middleport Wednesday. Clarissa’s home in Clifton was destroyed by fire on Sept. 24, 2020. She was released from the hospital on Wednesday after spending six months there. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Small groups of people lined the streets from New Haven to Mason and beyond to welcome Clarissa Marr home from the hospital after a six month stay.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.25-C11.jpg Small groups of people lined the streets from New Haven to Mason and beyond to welcome Clarissa Marr home from the hospital after a six month stay. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Five-year-old Clarissa Marr is pictured in the back seat of a truck during a parade in her honor Wednesday. The Marr family was escorted from New Haven to their new home near Middleport by dozens of emergency vehicles from both Mason and Meigs counties. Clarissa spent six months in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, after being burned in a house fire Sept. 24, 2020 in Clifton.