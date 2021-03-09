Point planning for spring, summer activities… Krodel, Mayor’s Night Out, Liberty Fest discussed

POINT PLEASANT — Activities at Krodel Park, as well as the return of both Mayor’s Night Out and Liberty Fest, were all on the agenda at this week’s meeting of Point Pleasant City Council.

In attendance via the Zoom platform were Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Administrative Assistant Teka McCauley, City Accountant Shannon Pearson, City Attorney Joe Supple, Street Commissioner Randy Hall, council person (at large) Robert McMillan, council members Corrie Fetty, Leigh Ann Shepard, Nathan Wedge, Judy Holland, Diana Hall, Dylan Handley.

Pearson reported recreational activities at Krodel Park, like the splash pad and kayak and pedal boat rentals, are scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend — this is dependent on COVID-19 trends in the community. The city is taking applications for summer staff positions at the park.

Mayor Billings reported some cleaning needed to be done at the park following weather events. The mayor also said he would be in touch with the agency the city partnered with in regard to the Canada Geese Management program, saying the population appeared to be increasing, with some nesting on the island in the middle of the lake. Also, Holland reported she was awaiting word on COVID-19 guidance regarding eligible campers at the campground – last year, camping sites were open to in-state residents only.

Council approved some paving and placement of gravel at Krodel Park, as well as paving in a large portion of the Kingtown area.

Billings also reported the free Friday night concert series, Mayor’s Night Out, was planned for June 11 – Aug. 27, with the exception of the Friday of Mason County Fair Week. City Utilities Manager Ida Herdman, has once again booked musical acts for every Friday and the free concerts will go on, depending on COVID-19 numbers in the community, the Mayor said. During concert season, the music starts at 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park. More on the series in an upcoming edition.

An update was also given on Liberty Fest, which is what the city hopes will become its annual celebration of the Fourth of July holiday – last year’s event would’ve been the city’s second offering though it was canceled due to the pandemic. Currently planned are food vendors, inflatables, face painting for children, a parade, musical performances and fireworks at Riverfront Park on July 4. All of these activities are also dependent on COVID-19 trends in the area.

Street Commissioner Hall reported the asphalt plant the city purchases from opens on April 5 and pothole patching would begin shortly after. The city is compiling a list of areas that need patched.

In other business:

Cemetery mowing bids will be opened at 10 a.m., March 12;

The street sweeper purchase reported on last month is complete with vacuum system being added and the sweeper expected for deliver this week;

Tyler Lane was hired to fill one of two vacancies in the water department;

Council approved updating the flooring in the police department offices;

Addressing drainage issues on Meadowbrook is moving forward;

Handley expressed interest in moving forward with searching for grant funds for disc golf at Krodel Park;

Tatterson reported $75,506 was approved for the police pension fund;

Council approved a request from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department to reserve six parking spaces for deputies in the parking lot at Sixth Street;

The first payout regarding the construction of the new river museum was approved for $72,000.

All motions were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

