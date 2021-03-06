River recovery: First responders still searching for missing woman

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — First responders continued a recovery effort on the Ohio River Saturday but were unable to locate a woman who, according to witnesses, reportedly jumped from the Silver Memorial Bridge on Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday evening, Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said search efforts would continue in the upcoming days.

Assisting the Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Department, has been the Gallipolis Fire Department, District Two Fire Department from Gallia County and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. Vessels with Amherst Madison had also reportedly assisted in the search.

Incidents on the bridge and in the Ohio River typically fall to agencies in West Virginia in regard to jurisdiction but first responders in both Gallia and Mason counties are working together and across state lines to share resources in this effort. The Point Fire Department has also been using the Gallipolis Public Use Area to launch its boats into the high water of the Ohio River.

As reported by Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), the Mason County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the identity of the victim as of Friday afternoon and deputies were also assisting with the search on the Ohio River.

At this time, OVP has not received notification of the victim’s identity as the recovery process is ongoing. OVP will update information regarding this story as it becomes available.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

