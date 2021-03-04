The process begins

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio River and nearby streams began to slowly recede on Thursday, though in many places that process wasn’t happening fast enough.

In Mason County water remained on many roadways. The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency reported the following roads still affected by water as of Thursday morning: Waterloo Smith Church Road, Debbie Road, Arbuckle Road, Pleasant Ridge Road, Mason 80 Road, Jerrys Run Road, Salt Creek Road, Kingtown Road, Boggs Road, Hannan Trace Road, Main Street in Leon, Gun Club Road in New Haven.

In addition, the lake at Krodel Park was still well over its banks on Thursday afternoon but the park was once again accessible to motorists though only on one end of the park. The Ohio River also overtook the Gallipolis Public Use Area along First Avenue on Thursday.

As previously reported a crest of 46.23 feet was recorded in Point Pleasant just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the river at Point Pleasant remained at 39.74 feet, just below the 40-foot flood stage.

At RC Byrd Locks and Dam, as previously reported, a crest was recorded at 51.26 feet around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning but as of Thursday afternoon, the river level measured 46.49 feet, below the 50-foot flood stage.

In Meigs County, the Ohio River crested in Pomeroy at 46.7 feet on Wednesday morning, and went below the flood stage of 46 feet on Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday afternoon, the river level was at 41.3 feet.

Racine Locks and Dam recorded a crest of 42.74 on Wednesday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the river had dropped to 33.61 feet, below flood stage which is 41 feet.

Also this week, a crest at Belleville Lock was recorded at 35.52 feet, slightly above flood stage of 35 feet. As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio River had lowered to 25.44 feet.

The lake at Krodel Park spills over its banks on Thursday with one end of the park open to traffic, while the other was still flooded under water. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Water slowly recedes

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

