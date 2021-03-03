Mason included in governor’s state of emergency

CHARLESTON — On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for 18 counties in West Virginia affected by flooding, including Mason County.

State of Emergency

Other counties include Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

The press release from the governor’s office stated heavy rains over the weekend caused flooding, power outages and road blockages across the listed counties.

The release states “As part of this State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to: Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.”

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

Flooded roads

The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management provided an updated list on social media of flooded roads in the county. These roads include

Waterloo Smith Church Road, Debbie Road, Arbuckle Road, Pleasant Ridge Road, Mason 80 Road, Jerrys Run Road, Salt Creek Road, Charleston Road at 8 Mile Road, Kingtown Road, Boggs Road, Hannan Trace Road, Main Street in Leon, Gun Club Road in New Haven, Route 2 Huntington Road at Glenwood and Mud Run.

Also, several back streets in the city of Point Pleasant were flooded, including in the areas of Harmon Park, Ohio Street, the Kingtown Road, the boat launch and much of Krodel Park was under water with vehicles unable to enter the park without driving through standing water, which is not recommended by officials.

River crests

Ohio River levels along Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties began to recede on Wednesday after an early morning crest.

A crest of 46.23 feet was recorded in Point Pleasant just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the river at Point Pleasant remained above moderate flood stage (44 feet) with a reading of 44.84 feet at 4 p.m. The river level is projected to go below the 40 foot flood stage around mid-day Thursday.

At R.C. Bryd Lock in Gallia County, a crest was recorded at 51.26 feet around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the river level was slightly above the 50 foot flood stage with a reading of 50.48 feet.

River gauges at Belleville Lock in Reedsville, Racine Lock, Pomeroy and R.C. Bryd Lock in Gallia County recorded crests in the minor flood stage range, while Point Pleasant crested in the moderate flood stage range.

A crest at Belleville Lock was recorded at 35.52 feet, slightly above flood stage of 35 feet. By 2 p.m. on Wednesday the river level at Belleville had receded to below flood stage with a reading of 34.61 feet at 3 p.m.

At the Racine Lock, a crest was recorded at 42.74 on Wednesday morning. The level remained above the flood stage of 41 feet on Wednesday afternoon, with the last reading of 42.05 feet at 4 p.m. The river level is forecasted to go below flood stage later Wednesday evening.

In Pomeroy, the river crested at 46.7 feet on Wednesday morning, and went below the flood stage of 46 feet on Wednesday afternoon.

With no precipitation in the forecast for the region the river levels are forecasted to continue declining over the next several days.

Beth Sergent, Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this article.

Krodel Park was flooded Wednesday afternoon. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_IMG_4241.jpg Krodel Park was flooded Wednesday afternoon. (Beth Sergent | OVP) Water fills Harmon Park on Wednesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_IMG_4235.jpg Water fills Harmon Park on Wednesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP) This lone light pole emerges from the Ohio River at Riverfront Park on Wednesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_IMG_4246.jpg This lone light pole emerges from the Ohio River at Riverfront Park on Wednesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Ohio River recedes