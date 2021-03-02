Watching ‘the river’… Crest predictions, flooded roads reported

OHIO VALLEY — Roadways around the region were covered in water on Tuesday as the Ohio River continued to spill over its banks.

With crests projected above flood stage in much of the region on Wednesday, the Mighty Ohio is likely to remain on some roadways for another day or two.

In Mason County, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency reported the following roads with water as follows: Waterloo Smith Church Road, Debbie Road, Arbuckle Road, Pleasant Ridge Road, Mason 80 Road, Salt Creek Road, Charleston Road at Eight Mile Road, Kingtown Road, Boggs Road, Hannan Trace Road, Main Street in Leon, Gun Club Road in New Haven, Route 2/Huntington Road at Glenwood.

In Ohio, main roadways in the region, including State Route 7 near Kyger Creek and Addison, as well as in Gallipolis near the State Route 141 intersection, between Gallipolis city limits and State Route 218 and at Clay School, were closed due to high water.

State Route 124 was also closed in Meigs County in the Minersville and Antiquity areas, as well as some roads in the Long Bottom and Reedsville areas.

Additional roadways closed due to flooding in Gallia County as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Gallia County Emergency Management, included: Brick school at Gun Club and at the bridge on the Addison Pike side; State Route 233 at Sardis Road; State Route 141 at Cadmus; Ingalls Road at Herman; State Route 233 near the swamps; Peters Cave Road; State Route 554 at Racoon Creek; State Route 325 both north and south of Vinton; State Route 775 near the county line; Northup Road; Dan Jones Road; Symmes Creek Road; Spruce Street extension; Lovers Lane; Addison Pike; Clay Chapel near State Route 7; Racoon Road; Bear Run; and Blue Lake.

Additional roadways closed to flooding in Meigs County included State Route 733, Pine Grove Road, Bowman’s Run Road, and Forest Run Road, State Route 248, Leading Creek Road. A complete list of road closings in Meigs County is not available as of press time.

The first river gauge in the Ohio Valley Publishing area is at the Belleville Lock and Dam in Reedsville. A crest is projected for 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a level of 36.3 feet at the location. Flood stage at Belleville Lock is 35 feet. As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Belleville Lock had a river level of 34.69 feet.

At the Racine Lock, a crest at 42.1 feet is projected for 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. As of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday the river level at Racine Lock was recorded to be 41.91 feet. Flood stage at Racine is 41 feet.

A crest above flood stage is projected for 7 a.m. on Wednesday at a level of 47.3 feet. Flood stage in Pomeroy is 46 feet at which time water begins to flow onto East Main Street in the downtown area. As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the river level in Pomeroy was 45.8 feet.

The Point Pleasant river gauge is the lone location expected to reach moderate flood stage. Flood stage in Point Pleasant is 40 feet, with moderate flood stage at 44 feet. As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the river level was observed at 45.85 feet, with a crest at 46.4 feet projected for Wednesday morning.

The furthest south river gauge in the Ohio Valley Publishing area is at the R. C. Byrd Locks and Dam south of Gallipolis. A crest of 51 feet is projected at that location at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, which is one foot above the flood stage of 50 feet. As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the river level at the location was 50.15 feet.

For the latest river projections visit the National Weather Service website, water.weather.gov.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

