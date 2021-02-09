Appointment only vaccine clinics continue

POINT PLEASANT — The vaccine rollout to combat the coronavirus continues in Mason County, with local health care partners, government agencies and private business working together, as more appointment only vaccine clinics are scheduled.

According to a news release, the Mason County Health Department, Mason County Office of Emergency Services, Pleasant Valley Hospital, and Fruth Pharmacy continue to work with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for members of the general public.

Some of the first to receive the vaccine at Mason County’s recent third vaccine clinic were Teresa Smith and Paul Sayre, the news release stated. The next public appointment only vaccination clinics are set for the second and third weeks of February.

“People are encouraged to visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov and fill out the online form or call 833-795-SHOT (833-795-7468) to be placed on the West Virginia waitlist. If you choose to call for vaccine scheduling, you may experience extended hold times. We look forward to vaccinating everyone who would like a vaccine as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” stated Jennifer Thomas, Mason County Health Department Administrator and Nursing Director.

Notification to people will occur once there is appointment availability for the next vaccination clinic. The most recent update from DHHR is the flexibility to continue vaccinating anyone ages 65 and older.

“While we can’t wait to begin administering the vaccine broadly, supplies currently are limited. We’ll continue to follow guidelines from our state department of health, which for West Virginia determines and coordinates the vaccination process and those individuals who are priority candidates for receiving the vaccine. Please know that you will be contacted when it’s your turn,” stated Wesley Lieving, D.O., Pleasant Valley Hospital and health officer for Mason County Health Department.

Vaccine allocation and appointments are subject to change and appointments may need to be rescheduled due to vaccine availability.

Please note that the COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, 21 or 28 days apart depending on the manufacturer.

According to the news release, which was submitted to the Register from PVH, “Through exhaustive clinical trials that featured tens of thousands of patients, both vaccines currently available to the Mason County Health Department — ones from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – were found to have effectiveness rates of about 95%. They have proven to be safe, as well. Minimal side effects have included headaches, fatigue and injection-site pain.”

The news release continued:

“If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine, we urge you to contact your primary care provider. Similarly, if you have a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines or medications, please contact your primary care provider.

“If you are seeking a primary care provider, please feel free to contact one of the highly trained providers at the Pleasant Valley Regional Health Center at 304-675-4500.”

Pictured is Teresa Smith receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from PVH ER physician Dr. Daniel Trent and Sherri Nutter, RN, with the Mason County Health Department. Pictured is Paul Sayre receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from the Mason County Health Department's Olivia Hill, LPN.

