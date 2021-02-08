Gallia, Mason report COVID deaths… Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — A COVID-19 associated death was reported in both Mason and Gallia counties over the weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a death in Mason County associated with COVID-19 on Saturday. This individual was reportedly a female in the 70-79 year age range. Over the weekend, DHHR reported nine total additional cases in the county.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 related death in Gallia County over the weekend, a person in the 70-79 age range. A total of 15 new cases were reported over the weekend in Gallia County.

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 32 new cases (24 confirmed, eight probable) between Feb. 5 and 8, as well as 60 additional recovered individuals.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,108 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 15 since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 32 deaths (one new), 122 hospitalizations, and 1,888 presumed recovered individuals (23 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,108 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 274 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 346 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 284 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 306 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 312 cases (3 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 263 cases (2 new cases, 24 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 181 cases (1 new case, 34 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 11 total deaths)

80-plus — 142 cases (36 hospitalizations, 17 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 24 additional confirmed cases and eight additional probable cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-8. The new cases bring the county to 99 active cases and 1,304 total cases (1,171 confirmed, 133 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 27 deaths, 1,178 recovered cases (60 new), and 67 hospitalizations (three new) since April.

Age ranges for the 1,304 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 48 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 121 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 183 cases (5 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 162 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 191 cases (5 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 184 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 189 cases (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 17 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 138 cases (2 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 22 total hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-89 — 58 cases (4 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, 12 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (2 new cases, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 755 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,709 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday morning, nine more than Friday. Of those, 1,661 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 35 deaths in Mason County.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 on Monday. This individual was a female in the 70-79 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,709 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 35 cases (plus 4 probable cases)

10-19 — 135 cases (plus 3 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 292 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

30-39 — 287 cases (plus 1 probable case, 4 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 241 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 247 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 217 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 207 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 26 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County returned to “gold” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 29.09 on Monday with a 4.63 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,926 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 4,337). There were 36 new deaths (21-day average of 67), 134 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 206) and 11 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 125,106 cases with 2,131 deaths. There was an increase of 1,465 cases from Friday, with only 398 in 24 hours, and 31 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,999,295 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.60 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.73 percent. There are 15,557 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday 219,892 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 105,889 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

