New COVID-19 cases reported across region… Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 23 additional cases due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Thirteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 13 additional cases in Gallia County.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,064 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of 13 since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 119 hospitalizations, and 1,836 presumed recovered individuals (six new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,064 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 267 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 343 cases (3 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 275 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 301 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 301 cases (3 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 259 cases (3 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 178 cases (1 new case, 32 hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

80-plus — 140 cases (2 new cases, 36 hospitalizations, 17 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are 123 active cases, and 1,247 total cases (1,123 confirmed, 124 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 24 deaths, 1,100 recovered cases, and 61 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,247 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases

10-19 — 115 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 176 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 156 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 182 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 180 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 180 cases (4 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 133 cases (3 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 52 cases (8 hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

90-99 — 26 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 555 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,671 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday morning, 23 more than Monday. Of those, 1,626 are confirmed cases and 45 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 31 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,671 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 33 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 129 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 291 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 5 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 277 cases (plus 10 probable case, 9 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 239 cases (plus 9 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 241 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 207 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 24 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Tuesday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 29.63 on Tuesday with a 5.20 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 3,657 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 5,228). There were 106 new deaths (21-day average of 73), 221 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 228) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 121,935 cases with 2,031 deaths. There was an increase of 510 cases from Monday, and 3 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,935,299 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.62 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.33 percent. There are 20,047 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday 195,825 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 70,948 people have been fully vaccinated.

