Updated COVID-19 vaccine options

POINT PLEASANT — In accordance with West Virginia’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration, Mason County elected officials in conjunction with the Mason County Health Department, Mason County Office of Emergency Services, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Fruth Pharmacy, and state departments of health are working together in facilitating access to COVID-19 vaccine for Mason County citizens.

According to a news release sent to the Register on Friday from Pleasant Valley Hospital and its vaccine rollout partners, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will start in early February and will include those who are within phases currently approved for vaccination. The current vaccination phase includes anyone ages 65 and older.

As no vaccine events are scheduled at this time, Mason County residents meeting current vaccine requirements who want to be notified when vaccine appointments are available should visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov and fill out the online form or call 833-795-SHOT (833-795-7468) to be placed on the waitlist.

Mason County citizens who are already on the waitlist through the Mason County Health Department or the Mason County Office of Emergency Services are now integrated into this system and do not need to register again.

When vaccine arrives, the Mason County Office of Emergency Services will contact those on the waitlist to schedule appointments.

The news release further stated, “While we can’t wait to administer the vaccine within Mason County, supplies are limited. We’ll continue to follow guidelines from our State Department of Health, which for West Virginia, determines and coordinates both the vaccination process and those individuals who are priority candidates for receiving the vaccine.”

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Local officials and health care providers are preparing a vaccine rollout in February for residents in Mason County. (PVH | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_1.30-COVID.jpg Local officials and health care providers are preparing a vaccine rollout in February for residents in Mason County. (PVH | Courtesy)