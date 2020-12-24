Santa returns to Point Pleasant tonight… Point Fire Department to provide escort

POINT PLEASANT — Despite the impending, inclement weather, Santa will be visiting the City of Point Pleasant tonight on Christmas Eve.

Santa will return for his annual rounds with an escort from the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Jeremy Bryant said the truck will be leaving the station around 5:30 p.m. tonight and will cover every street in Point Pleasant and Henderson. There is not a schedule of where Santa will be at a specific time, but it is suggested for residents to keep a watch for the fire truck.

Due to the pandemic and in the spirit of keeping everyone safe, the truck will not be stopping for photos as in the past. Residents are asked to stay in their yards. Social distancing is stressed.

“A lot of times, people will stop (Santa) for photos and hand their kids up, but this year with COVID, we can’t do that,” Chief Bryant said.

At this point, the fire department has been carrying on this tradition for generations of kids.

“It’s something that’s went on, like I tell people ‘since the beginning of time,’ and it’s something people look forward to,” Bryant said. “We understand it’s been a terrible year for everyone and we thought it was important to at least bring cheer to people’s lives for Christmas and give them the opportunity to still see Santa, even if it’s from a distance.”

The fire department will also be delivering the annual Christmas food baskets. Bryant said there should be around 200 baskets delivered to families on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Photo taken at the 2019 Point Pleasant Christmas Parade by Ed Lowe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_Ed-1-1.jpeg Photo taken at the 2019 Point Pleasant Christmas Parade by Ed Lowe.