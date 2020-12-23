Sheriff’s department investigating reported armed robbery

ASHTON — The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual it says is wanted for questioning in relation to the investigation into the reported armed robbery of the Dollar General store in Ashton.

The department posted the information and two photos of the individual via the Nightshift Deputies of Mason County Facebook page on Tuesday. If you have any information please contact Deputy C. Butler of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department at 304-675-9911.

Further details will be released when available.