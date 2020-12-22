OHIO VALLEY — Each year, for as long as I can remember, Ohio Valley Publishing prints its annual “Letters to Santa” edition but this year, we weren’t sure if the pandemic would postpone it until 2021.

COVID-19 has affected every aspect of life, and especially those who attend public school – in this case, second graders who provide us with letters each year. Behind the scenes, teachers organize this mass mailing to us but with so many students moved to remote learning, it was unknown whether this special edition would be possible.

Though there were some glitches and a delay or two, “Letters to Santa” appears inside today’s edition and online at our websites, thanks in no small part to those dedicated teachers, school staff and faithful students who still “believe.”

This year’s letters are truly unique and reflect a year none of us will forget. Some letters ask Santa to fix the disruption COVID-19 has caused — one local second grader even reminded the Jolly Old Elf to wear a mask when visiting.

Despite the occasional mention of the virus, the letters touch upon familiar themes – the dispositions of reindeer and elves; the annoying sibling who challenges their patience; the bribe of milk and cookies. For me, as an editor, it was comforting to read those familiar curiosities.

Kudos to the kiddos for acknowledging the challenges of 2020 but not at the expense of what is truly important to them – whether that is a PS5, a panda bear or an end to COVID-19. It never hurts to ask.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to parade goers during last year’s Point Pleasant Christmas Parade. The couple was escorted by the Point Pleasant Fire Department. (Ed Lowe | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_Ed-1.jpeg Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to parade goers during last year’s Point Pleasant Christmas Parade. The couple was escorted by the Point Pleasant Fire Department. (Ed Lowe | Courtesy)

Christmas tradition continues today

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.