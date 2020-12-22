Flatrock Fire Department to escort ‘Santa’ on Christmas Eve

FLATROCK — The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) is bringing Santa along for a ride through areas that do not usually see the Christmas icon on Christmas Eve.

“This has been something that only a select few residents in our area have experienced,” said Lieutenant Kody Ward of the FVFD. “And even then, they had to drive into Point Pleasant to see Santa on the fire truck.”

The fire department is planning to have four different Santas riding on fire trucks on Christmas Eve starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ward said the tour will cover a majority of the area the FVFD covers. The tour will be beginning around Oshel Road and moving along Route 2, traveling several populated roads, until reaching the county line.

While this is something the department has wanted to do for some time, Ward said the COVID-19 pandemic did help bring it to fruition.

“We’ve wanted to do [this event] for a while and COVID helped speed up the process,” Ward said. “With the limited number of places for kids to see Santa, we want to provide as many of the kids in our area with that chance.”

Ward also said they hope to continue this event in years to come.

“We are hoping this will continue annually,” Ward said. “This has had the most attention on our Facebook page of anything we’ve ever posted and the outpour of appreciation we’ve received has us wanting to continue this as a new tradition for the Flatrock community.”

A more detailed schedule of roads and estimated times of the Santa tour can be found on the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

Multiple vehicles from the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department will be transporting multiple Santas throughout much of its coverage area on Christmas Eve.

By Brittany Hively Special to OVP

Brittany Hively is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and graduate of Marshall University.

