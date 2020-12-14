‘Dial A Story’ offered for children

MASON COUNTY — During a time when many people are limiting their public social outings due to COVID-19, the Mason County Public Library System is offering a new and free program.

“Dial A Story” is now available for children, youth and teens, as well as adults. The only equipment necessary is a telephone.

According to Librarian Cindy Williams, who is in charge of the program, “Dial A Story” is for everyone, and offers more than stories being read. By calling 866-535-9660, patrons can listen to a variety of items.

Once connected to the program, children can press “1” to choose from an array of books or jokes. A choice of pressing “2” will offer chapter books for youth and teens, as well as simple science experiments. Pressing “3” will lead adults to an assortment of books.

“If we can do it through voice, we can do anything,” Williams said. “The sky is the limit.”

She said choices will change every month, and library staff also has a plethora of ideas for upcoming selections. Trivia challenges, poetry contests, recipes, and guest readers are a few other options being considered. Williams said she is also open to suggestions from the public.

“Dial A Story” can be beneficial to those who are vision impaired. Others can use it for entertainment while occupied with other duties like crafting, cooking, or driving.

“My thoughts go to the mothers who just need five minutes to themselves, who can simply dial the number and let their child listen to a story,” Williams added.

She said the company supplying the program waived the initial fee, and is charging the local library system at a “small, rural library rate.”

“The rate made it affordable for us and we (the staff) felt it would be good for the community during this time,” Williams said.

Anyone having suggestions to add, or books they would like to hear, can call the library at Point Pleasant at 304-675-0894. She said the main menu, as well as each age group, can hold up to 99 options.

Kinlee Hudnall, daughter of Jeremy and Brandy Hudnall of New Haven, is pictured as she listens to a Christmas story on “Dial A Story,” a new and free program of the Mason County Public Library System. The number to call for a story, joke, science experiment, and more, is 866-535-9660. (Courtesy photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.12-Story.jpg Kinlee Hudnall, daughter of Jeremy and Brandy Hudnall of New Haven, is pictured as she listens to a Christmas story on “Dial A Story,” a new and free program of the Mason County Public Library System. The number to call for a story, joke, science experiment, and more, is 866-535-9660. (Courtesy photo)

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

