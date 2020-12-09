School Board discusses virtual learning and COVID-19

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to discus the virtual learning platform and the coronavirus.

During the meeting, Supt. Jack Cullen explained the amendment to the Mason County Virtual School. The Board voted to approve the plan for hiring teachers on supplemental contracts to teach the virtual students. Cullen said the pay would be $75 per student per subject. Last week 47 secondary teachers and 16 elementary teachers applied for the supplemental positions. Cullen believes they will need more teachers, but will meeting with principals later this week to discuss.

As previously reported by the Register, adding the supplemental contracts will allow many teachers back into the classroom to eventually move students back into the classroom all five days per week. Without those teachers, many classrooms were over the 25 person limit set by the state.

Board members also discussed the students who have not logged on to the virtual platforms all year. Attendance Director Melissa Farmer said she is meeting with parents of those students.

During the meeting, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Principal William Cottrill requested $2,500 from the athletic’s department field account to clean and repair a few spots on the football field turf.

Cullen discussed the color coded map with the Board. According to Cullen, who spoke to Dr. Wes Lieving with the Mason County Health Department, the county is not likely to be out of “red” next week. Cullen said he was told the county would have to have 28 to 46 cases in seven days to go to “orange” on the map.

The Board went into executive session to discuss property matters.

