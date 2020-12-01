Collecting for food basket program

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant residence is decorated for the Christmas season while also supporting the annual food basket program sponsored by the fire department.

Nick and Heather McKinney, at 2012 Maxwell Avenue, decorated their yard and house for the season and included a donation box to collect money for the annual food baskets distributed by the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department.

Each year on Christmas Eve, the firefighters from Point Pleasant deliver food baskets to families in need that include ham, milk, bread and canned food.

Nick said he and his wife spoke to their neighbor, who is on the fire department, about the lack of funding for the food baskets this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nick said he felt the need for baskets among the community would be greater than years past.

“We really wanted to be involved,” Nick said. “It’s not a national donation, this is helping people out in our community that live where we live.”

The donation box is directly at the end of the driveway and is available to drop off donations from 5-10 p.m. each evening.

The McKinneys have 160 inflatables in their yard this year. Nick said each year, the number of displays increase and many people drive by to see the Christmas display and lights.

As previously reported by the Register, sign up dates for the baskets take place at the fire station located at 2309 Jackson Avenue and are set for the following dates and times: Thursday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. – noon. Bring your proof of income and utility bills. Masks must be worn.

The McKinneys, at 2012 Maxwell Avenue, are collecting donations for the Point Pleasant Fire Department Christmas food basket program. A donation box is at the end of the driveway among 160 Christmas inflatable decorations. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_decorated-house.jpg The McKinneys, at 2012 Maxwell Avenue, are collecting donations for the Point Pleasant Fire Department Christmas food basket program. A donation box is at the end of the driveway among 160 Christmas inflatable decorations. Nick McKinney | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

