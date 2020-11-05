Showing team spirit… Black Knights head to state tournament

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant High School boys soccer program is returning to the state tournament with players, coaches and fans receiving a send off from supporters on Thursday afternoon.

The team left PPJ/SHS, bound for Beckley, while being cheered by fans who had made homemade signs showing school spirit, with similar ones found throughout the city and at local businesses as well.

The caravan left the high school with an escort by the Point Pleasant Police Department and Point Pleasant Fire Department.

Last Friday, the Black Knights (14-4-4) notched the program’s third regional championship since establishing a varsity boys team back in 1986, which eventually led to state appearances previously in 1989 and 1993.

PPHS has never won a game at the state tournament level, but 27 years later, will get another crack at changing things on Friday night when the Red and Black face Charleston Catholic in a Class AA-A semifinal at Carter Field in Beckley. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The Black Knights prepare to depart for state tournament play in Beckley on Thursday afternoon. Supporters from the City of Point Pleasant team gather outside the municipal building to send off the PPHS Boys Soccer Team. From left, Amber Tatterson, city clerk, Ida Herman, city utilities manager, Shannon Pearson, city accountant, Teka McCauley, administrative assistant, Mayor Brian Billings, Cherie Pearson with the city water office. A supporter waves at the PPHS Boys Soccer Team as it leaves for the state tournament. Staff from the City of Point Pleasant show their support for the PPHS Boys Soccer Team outside the municipal building on Thursday.

Black Knights head to state tournament