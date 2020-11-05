‘Christmas on Main’ planned for Dec. 5

POINT PLEASANT — The Main Street Merchants will not be holding the annual Sugar Plum Stroll this year due to the pandemic but are planning an alternative event, taking into account safety guidelines related to the COVID-19.

This weekend should have been the fifth annual Sugar Plum Stroll. Instead, the merchants will be having a “Christmas on Main” event on Saturday, Dec. 5. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., according to Point Pleasant merchant Stan Bordman of Bordman’s Furniture.

During Christmas on Main, participants will have a type of map of the stores on Main Street. Bordman said each spot will be stamped after visiting the respective store. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing.

To participate, cards will be available in stores along Main Street and also in the Point Pleasant Register on Dec. 3.

“The drawing is the main thing and we’re going to draw a $500, $250 and $100 gift certificate good to one of the participating stores,” Bordman said.

The Christmas event will still have some participation aspects of the Sugar Plum Stroll, but will be different to include safety guidelines during the pandemic.

“At the Sugar Plum Stroll, just about every store had some kind of cookie, coffee, chocolate — we can’t have that,” Bordman said. “Each store might have some kind of special or something. We’re still working that out.”

Bordman noted the Christmas on Main event will be the day after the Christmas parade and tree lighting, which is set for Friday, Dec. 4 at 6: 30 p.m.

Bordman also said the Main Street Merchants have supplied some Autumn decorations for the sidewalks downtown.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Musicians Kendra Ward and Robert Bence playing Christmas music on hammered dulcimer and guitar for visitors to Main Street during last year’s Sugar Plum Stroll. This year, the Main Street Merchants are planning an alternative event called Christmas on Main. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_IMG_2711.jpg Musicians Kendra Ward and Robert Bence playing Christmas music on hammered dulcimer and guitar for visitors to Main Street during last year’s Sugar Plum Stroll. This year, the Main Street Merchants are planning an alternative event called Christmas on Main. (OVP File Photo)

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.