Unofficial vote totals in for Mason County

MASON COUNTY — With a voter turnout of over 60 percent, 11,283 ballots were cast in the general election in Mason County, as of Tuesday night. This unofficial total includes early voting and absentee/mail-in ballots already received.

Unofficial results for county races:

County Assessor: Incumbent Ron Hickman (D) received 5,214 votes, challenger Aimee Duncan (R) received 5,719 votes.

County Commission: Incumbent Rick Handley (D) received 5,510 votes, challenger Thomas “Tommy” Mayes (R) received 5,440 votes.

Prosecuting Attorney: Seth Gaskins (R) received 5,779 votes and Tanya Handley (D) received 5,073 votes.

County Sheriff: Robert E. “Rob” Fruth (I) received 909 votes, Corey J. Miller (R) received 6,071 votes, Ronnie Spencer (D) received 3,976 votes.

Jonathan Blaine received 8,103 votes in the race for Surveyor.

Unofficial levy results

Levy to benefit all fire departments, EMS, PSD — 6,644 yes votes, 3,794 no votes.

Unofficial results for state and congressional races:

U.S. Senate: Incumbent Shelley Moore Capito (R) 8,352 votes, Paula Jean Swearengin (D) 2,319 votes, David Moran (LBN) 315 votes.

U.S. House: Incumbent Carol Miller (R) 7,680, Hilary Turner (D) 2,894 votes.

Governor: Incumbent Jim Justice (R) 7,460, Ben Salango (D) 2,877, Erika Kolenich (LBN) 261 votes; Daniel P. “Danny” Lutz Jr. (MTN) 124 votes.

Auditor: Incumbent JB McCuskey (R) 7,206 votes, Mary Ann Claytor (D) 3,180 votes.

Attorney General: Incumbent Patrick Morrisey (R) 7,087 votes, Sam Petsonk (D) 3,630 votes.

Treasurer: Incumbent John Perdue (D) 4,764 votes, Riley Moore (R) 5,833 votes.

Secretary of State: Incumbent Mac Warner (R) 6,291 votes, Natalie Tennant (D) 4,486 votes.

Agriculture Commissioner: Incumbent Kent Leonhardt (R) 7,224 votes, Bob Beach (D) 3,194 votes.

House of Delegates 13th District: Scott Brewer (D) 2,424 votes, David Ray Caldwell (D) 645 votes, incumbent Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R) 1,680 votes, Jonathan Adam Pinson (R) 3,382.

House of Delegates 14th District: Johnnie Wamsley (R) 3,831 votes, and Chris Yeager (D) 1,679.

State Senate, 4th District: Bruce Ashworth (D) 1,695 votes, Loyd Butcher (LBN) 731 votes, Amy Nichole Grady (R) 8,419 votes.

Unofficial results for presidential race:

Donald J. Trump (R) 8,422 votes, Joseph R. Biden (D) 2,511 votes, Jo Jorgensen (LBN) 149 votes, Howie Hawkins (MTN) 36 votes.

As of Tuesday night, the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley reported an estimated 90-plus provisional ballots had been received on Election Day, and approximately 100 absentee ballots which had been requested had not yet been returned. If those absentee ballots are returned by the election canvass and postmarked by Election Day, those will be included, along with provisionals, in final vote totals. The election canvass is at 9 a.m. this Monday at the Mason County Courthouse.

More on unreturned absentee and provisional ballot numbers in an upcoming edition.

A crowd gathers outside the Mason County Courthouse, listening to an election update from Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley on Tuesday night. (Beth Sergent | OVP)