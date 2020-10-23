Thornton wins national pageant title

POINT PLEASANT — Tiarah Thornton, a local youth from Point Pleasant, recently won a national pageant title.

Thornton was crowned last week as the 2020 Miss Pre-Teen United States. The national competition took place for four days in West Palm Beach, Fla., where Thornton and other pageant winners from across the country competed in four stages.

To become eligible to compete for the national title, Thornton first had to begin with a preliminary pageant. Thornton won the title of Miss Pre-Teen Mid-Ohio Valley, which led her to compete and win the state title of Miss Pre-Teen West Virginia.

Thornton said the four phases of competition were interview, fitness wear, evening gown and personal platform promise, which is a one-minute speech about the charity work each individual likes to participate in and support.

For Thornton, the charity work she chooses to volunteer with are local hospice care systems.

“What I want to do with my reign this year is reach out to different hospice care systems across the United States to find out what services they have to offer, some of their upcoming events and their needs,” Thornton said.

She plans to promote these things through social media and her personal cause. Thornton volunteers locally with hospice and created a cause, which she calls PAT, which means Providing Awareness Together and was created in honor of her father.

According to Thornton’s press release, her father Pat Thornton passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer at Hubbard Hospice House.

“What PAT does is help people be aware of what hospice care can do for them and what people can do for hospice,” Thornton said.

Thornton also volunteers at the Kitchen of Blessings in Henderson and helps to fill up local food boxes in town. She has also adopted a senior that is a shut-in and takes food items to him.

This year, Thornton will be working throughout the country to volunteer and raise awareness.

“To me, this title means getting to be part of a sisterhood full of very inspiring women that build each other up and support each other,” Thornton said. “Being surrounded by that will help me grown not only as a young lady but also as a community service volunteer.”

Thornton’s mother, Destiny Thornton said, “She just wants to thank everyone for their support and she’s going to work hard to make West Virginia proud through this title.”

