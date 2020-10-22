‘Fall Fun’ at Gallia Jr. Fairgrounds

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — “Fall Fun” has been happening at the Gallia County Jr. Fairgrounds and activities are planned for the next two Saturdays, with proceeds benefiting ongoing efforts to relocate the fairgrounds due to flooding concerns.

“Fall Fun” consists of a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and a corn cannon that shoots ears of corn at impressive distances, according to a press release sent to the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

The “Fall Fun” event, which is taking place every Saturday throughout the month of October, aims to raise funds to move the fairgrounds from its current location, which often floods, sometimes quite severely, to the property behind.

“We are putting money towards that,” Amy Pope Johnson, who is on the Fair Relocation Committee and has been recently elected to the Fair Board, said.

Johnson added that the group plans to do a special event on Halloween, which falls on the last Saturday of the month this year.

“I wish we had more details, but we’re still planning (something for the 31st),” Johnson said. She added, she hopes to have a haunted corn maze, where local 4-H club members wear costumes and work the maze.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are highly recommended, and families are encouraged to stay together. Johnson said that planners of “Fall Fun” are working with the Gallia County Health Department.

The activities are held on the property behind the current fairgrounds, and can be accessed by the road directly beside Shake Shoppe.

According to the press release, hours for the events are 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays, with extended hours on Halloween. Tickets can be bought at the gate for $3 each or four for $10. Each ticket grants admission for one activity/attraction.

In addition, according to organizers, you can pick your own pumpkin with pre-picked pumpkins, corn stalks and hay bales sold for additional fees.

More details and updates can be found on the “Gallia County Jr. Fair” Facebook page.

Raising funds for fair relocation

By Sharla Moody Special to OVP

Sharla Moody is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing from Gallipolis, Ohio. She is a graduate of River Valley High School and currently attends Yale University.

