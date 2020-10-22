MASON — Two Bend Area educators have been selected as “Teachers of the Year” by members of the Wahama High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (S.A.D.D.).

Chosen were Jodie Roush on the secondary level, and Charlie Tyree, elementary. Roush is a 21-year education veteran and teaches the sciences at Wahama. Tyree has taught for nearly 10 years, and is a fifth grade teacher at New Haven Elementary School.

Various teachers were nominated by the S.A.D.D. members prior to the vote. The two winners were presented framed certificates.

Kelsyn Spencer, president of the student organization, said the membership has grown greatly this year, going from approximately 15 members to over 50. He added the group felt that teachers needed the credit they deserve.

Advisors for Wahama S.A.D.D. are Matt Bradley and Nolan Pierce.

Jodie Roush and Charlie Tyree have been chosen by the Wahama High School S.A.D.D. as high school and elementary school teacher of the year, respectively. Pictured, from left, are Nolan Pierce, S.A.D.D. advisor; Roush; Tyree; Matt Bradley, S.A.D.D. advisor; and Kelsyn Spencer, S.A.D.D. president. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

