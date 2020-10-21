More trick-or-treat times set for Mason Co.

BEND AREA — Trick-or-treat has been set for the Bend Area municipalities, as well as surrounding areas.

Mason, New Haven, and Hartford will all hold trick-or-treat for children on Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. The date and time were announced by their respective town councils. The event will be held in outlying areas the same evening from 5 to 7 p.m., as set by the county commission.

Many of the officials have stressed the importance of social distancing during trick-or-treat, as well as wearing a mask. Anyone feeling ill is urged to stay at home.

Those wishing to give out candy are asked to leave a porch light on.

Even though the kids will continue their door-to-door treks to fill bags with candy, many of the annual events normally held afterwards have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Costume parties at the New Haven Fire Station, the Hartford Community Center, and the Letart Community Center will not take place this year. Other Halloween events frequented by Bend Area children, such as Treat Street in Pomeroy, Ohio, and the Block Party in Point Pleasant have also been cancelled.

As previously reported, the Mason County Commission set the trick-or-treat date as Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. The City of Point Pleasant set their trick-or-treat for Oct. 29, as well, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant City Council canceled the city’s annual Halloween Block Party due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns with not being able to socially distance.

For those families not wishing to participate in trick-or-treat due to the pandemic, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has offered lower risk activities that can be safe alternatives. They include:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them;

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends;

Decorating your house, apartment or living space;

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance;

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest;

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with; and,

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

Though the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party has been canceled, trick-or-treat times across Mason County have been set. Pictured from last year’s block party, Wayne, Garth and Billy Butcherson from “Hocus Pocus.” (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_IMG_2636.jpg Though the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party has been canceled, trick-or-treat times across Mason County have been set. Pictured from last year’s block party, Wayne, Garth and Billy Butcherson from “Hocus Pocus.” (OVP File Photo)

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

