Meet the Candidates: State Senate, 4th District

Editor’s Note: As we approach the November General Election, the Point Pleasant Register will be running “Meet the Candidate” profiles, allowing those running for office in contested races to introduce themselves to voters. Each candidate was given the same word count parameters, then asked to provide background information on themselves and to answer the question “Why are you running for this office?” Submitted photos of the candidate were also optional.

MASON COUNTY — Today’s installment of “Meet the Candidates” focuses on the race for State Senate, Fourth District.

The following three candidates are running for a seat in Charleston: Bruce Ashworth (D), Loyd Butcher (LBN), Amy Nichole Grady (R).

Candidates who submitted, and their responses to the Register’s request for information, are listed below in alphabetical order.

Loyd Butcher

Background information

I’m Loyd Butcher and I’m the Libertarian candidate for the 4th senate district. I was born in Webster Springs and raised in Craigsville. My family moved from Putnam County to Point Pleasant two years ago. I am a certified chef trained by the Culinary Institute of America. I’m an avid outdoorsman who restores antique furniture in his spare time. My wife, Stephanie, and I homeschooled our son, Loyd, through high school graduation. He currently is a Sophomore at West Liberty University where he is an Elbin Scholar and EEOB major. Recently, I began helping the Mason County Kitty Korral TNR by repairing their traps and am looking forward to preparing fundraising dinners for the organization as soon as possible.

Why are you running for this office?

“We need a government that operates within the framework of the Constitution. We need to reduce the size and scope of government. I am a proud supporter of the 2nd Amendment and am pro-life. I support the complete decriminalization of cannabis and treatment instead of punishment for nonviolent drug offenders.

“If elected I will insist every agency and program undergo an audit so we can discern what is effective and what is not. Americans are entitled to keep the fruits of their labors and I will work tirelessly to eliminate West Virginia’s income tax after determining just where cuts can be made after the thorough investigation of each program and agency. We should never tax our citizens simply to continue funding what doesn’t work or is no longer necessary.

“As a Libertarian, I’ll work to decrease onerous rules and regulations. Mountaineers are meant to be free! We’re meant to be free to live our lives in privacy and peace! Free to engage in commerce, to open a business, to decide where we live, how we live and what we do with our free time. I fully support the rights of parents to raise and educate their children as they see fit! I’m dedicated to school choice and parents must be free to decide where and how their children are educated.

“My primary reason for running for this seat is to give voters the opportunity to vote for someone who trusts and respects them to make decisions for themselves. Voters deserve the chance to vote for someone who cherishes Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Citizens deserve legislators who want them to determine where and how to spend their money and who respects and values their privacy. I’m that candidate and I hope you will cast your ballot for me.”

Amy Grady

Background information

A life-long Mason County resident, Grady grew up in Point Pleasant and graduated from PPHS in 1998. She then attended Marietta College and West Virginia University and has been employed with Mason County Schools since 2007. She and her husband Jack reside in Leon with their three children. In addition to living in Leon, she works as a teacher at Leon Elementary.

Why are you running for this office?

“I’m a lifelong resident of Mason County and proud, conservative teacher at Leon Elementary. One reason I decided to run for office is because I want a successful future for our children right here in West Virginia. Too often our children grow up and leave our state for ‘better opportunities.’ We want and need them to stay, build a life, and raise their families here. In order for them to do that, we have to make sure we have opportunities for them to grow and succeed. We have to start preparing this future now by improving infrastructure, growing and diversifying our economy, and improving our education system.

“Another reason I decided to run for State Senate is to ensure protection of our constitutional rights and individual liberties while being a distinguished and responsible voice for the people of this district. As a Senator I will fully support our 2nd Amendment rights to keep and bear arms and protect the lives of the unborn because God intends for every life to have a fighting chance. I will work hard to find and implement solutions to our state’s drug crisis, spend taxpayers’ money wisely and efficiently, support legislation that lowers taxes, work hard to get our roads repaired, and explore ways to bring businesses to our state for jobs.

“A gentleman once told me there are only two things you can take with you when you die. Those two things are your dignity and your good name. I fully intend on keeping both of those and will not compromise my integrity. I try to live my life by this quote: ‘There is never a right time to do the wrong thing and never a wrong time to do the right thing.’ I will continue to follow this guidance as your next Senator.”

